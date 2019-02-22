More Scattered Showers and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW DAY, SAME FORECAST: Scattered rain and storms remain in the forecast today. We are watching the frontal boundary meander across the state again today; north of the front, temps are in the and 50s, while south of the front 60s, 70s, & 80s will be common this afternoon.

WEEKEND SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Saturday will be a warm and windy day. A strong pressure gradient wind will be blowing out of the south averaging 10-20 with higher gusts and these winds alone could bring down a few trees thanks to the very soggy ground soil. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s by the afternoon and scattered showers are possible during the day, but an approaching cold front supported by a strong upper trough will bring the risk of severe storms to the state by late afternoon and into Saturday night.

The SPC has defined an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for areas north and west of Alabama, with the standard “slight risk” (level 2/5) from Decatur down to Tuscaloosa. A “marginal risk” (level 1/5) extends from Centre to Rockford to Selma to Grove Hill.

The main threat with these storms will come from damaging straight line winds within a squall line ahead of the front, but hail and a few isolated tornadoes could be possible as well.

The main window for strong to possibly severe storms in South/Central Alabama will come from roughly 8PM until 3AM Sunday. Initially the threat will be over the northwest part of the state, then shifting south and east during the night. Storms should weaken to below severe limits after midnight as they move into the southeast part of the state. The storm threat will come to an end by early Sunday as drier air finally returns to the state. Sunday itself looks to feature a mostly sunny sky with a high near 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with temps in the 60s. Our next rainmaker arrives late Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday, before drier air returns to the state to end the week. Still no sign of any excessively cold air, snow or ice for Alabama for the next 10 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan