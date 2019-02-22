New Police Chief Chosen in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Demopolis has a new police chief tonight.

The city’s new top cop was chosen by a unanimous vote of the city council.

Acting chief Rex Flowers was the council’s choice to head up the department — on a more permanent basis.

Flowers is a 25 year veteran of Demopolis PD.

And he also worked under former police chief Tommie Reese for about ten years.

Flowers says he’s thankful for the vote of confidence from the council.

And for the opportunity to serve the community — as police chief.

“This police department is a very good police department. We have some very good officers, male and female. And I don’t anticipate any big changes,” said Flowers.

About 25 people make up the Demopolis Police Department — 21 of them are police officers.