Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to Be Part of Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Organizers of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma have announced that presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will speak at the Martin and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast. The breakfast is one part of the annual event which remembers the 1965 Bloody Sunday march for civil rights.

“U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is a unique figure in the American electoral landscape,” organizer and former state Sen. Hank Sanders said in a statement. “He will join other presidential candidates, some of whom have already been announced. We look forward to each and every candidate sharing their visions with people from all over the nation and beyond,” Sanders said.

The 2019 Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast will be on Sunday, March 3, at 7:30 a.m. on the campus of Wallace Community College Selma. Former United States Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton is being honored at this year’s King Unity Breakfast. In addition, 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and former U.S. Secretary of HUD Julian Castro committed earlier this year to speak at the Unity Breakfast.

In addition, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey plans to deliver the keynote address at Brown Chapel AME Church on Sunday, March 3.