Registered Sex Offender Charged in Troy Woman’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department says a registered sex offender has been charged in the September 2018 disappearance and murder of 33-year-old Katherine Louis Davis.

Bruce Earl Bogan, 50, of Troy is charged with murder.

Davis was reported missing September 26 and her body was found three days later in wooded area on Pike County Road 1128.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says after and extensive search, Bogan was found in homeless shelter in Memphis, Tennessee on November 05, 2018. He was extradited back to Alabama and has been in a state prison since his arrest.

Barr says Bogan’s parole was revoked for a Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation. His bond on the grand jury indictment for murder was set at $500,000, plus 10% cash.