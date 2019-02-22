Spotty Showers and Storms Friday; Strong Storms Late Saturday

by Ben Lang

It’s already a very warm day across central and south Alabama with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures may surge into the mid 80s in some locations this afternoon. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds, with just isolated showers and storms. Clouds may increase late tonight in addition to some patchy fog developing. Temperatures won’t drop much, with lows in the 60s.

Much of Saturday looks okay weather-wise. Temperatures likely warm into the low 80s during the afternoon. We’ll probably have some spotty showers at times, but strong to severe storms could arrive Saturday night. They may not enter west Alabama until 10PM or later, and won’t cross Interstate 65 until after midnight. The main severe weather hazard is strong straight line winds, but hail 1″ or larger and tornadoes aren’t out of the question. The storms exit southeast Alabama Sunday morning.

We may see some sun Sunday afternoon once the storms are gone. Temperatures should recover into the 60s to low 70s. Sunday night looks cooler with a clearing sky and lows near 40°.

Next week now looks to begin on a dry note. Temperatures on Monday look mild with highs in the 60s. Spotty showers return to the forecast for the remainder of the week. The best chance for rain appears to be on Wednesday. Highs are currently forecast in the 60s next Tuesday through Friday.