Stormy Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning

by Shane Butler

Temps will continue to be rather mild through the evening hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers around the area. Overnight we expect some areas of fog with temps in the lower 60s for lows. Another spring-like day is ahead for Saturday with temps back in the lower to mid 80s for highs. A cold front will move into the region Saturday night into early Sunday. This boundary will bring in a round of rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe during the overnight hours. The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The rain and clouds depart and Sunday is looking sunny but a bit cooler. High temps drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A mainly sunny and dry weather pattern hangs around through Tuesday of next week. Another rain and storm period returns Wednesday into the later half of next week.