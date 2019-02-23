Flooding Possible on Alabama River Near Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

Issued by: Birmingham – AL, US, National Weather Service,

The Flood Warning continues for The Alabama River At Montgomery. * from this afternoon to Monday afternoon…or until the Warning is cancelled. * AT 8:00 AM Saturday the stage was 34.7 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Flood stage is 35 feet. * Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and continue to rise to near 35.2 feet by tomorrow morning . The river will fall below flood stage by early Monday morning. * Impact…At 35 feet…Extensive flooding of low lands in the area occurs. &&