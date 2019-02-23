Krewe of Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras Parade

by Jerome Jones

Officials say the Krewe of Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras parade is the biggest Mardi Gras parade north of Baldwin County. Today hundreds of people were on Main Street in Millbrook for the parade and festival.

Of course the parade is a draw, but the festival is equally attractive with activities for the kids , and food vendors selling all kinds of cajun foods.

Parade organizers say they pride themselves on making this parade and festival a fun event that the whole family can enjoy. They say last year more than 10,000 people attended.