Montgomery Company’s Two Border Wall Samples to be Torn Down

by Tim Lennox

The 30-foot wide sample U.S. / Mexico border wall segments built by a Montgomery company and a half dozen other companies are about to be torn down.

The Associated Press quotes a border patrol agent as saying it is not clear when the deconstruction will begin, but the money to do so has been allocated.

The walls cost between 300-thousand and half a million dollars each. Cadell Construction of Montgomery built two wall samples, one of concrete, the other of different materials. A new border barrier project will take their place.

It is unclear whether the government has selected any of the samples for an actual wall.

Cadell has a long history of building government projects, including embassies. They have refused interviews from Alabama News Network since they were selected as finalists, citing security concerns.