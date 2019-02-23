Stronger Storms Overnight

by Matt Breland

A few pop up showers will remain possible for the later parts of the evening. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the south at about 10-15 mph. Later this evening into the late night hours, we will see in increase in storm activity as a line of strong rain showers and thunderstorms will be passing by with the potential for some storms becoming severe. Western Alabama will remain under a slight risk and more central Alabama will stay in the marginal risk for severe weather. This line of showers will be a product of a cold front that will bring our lows into the upper 50s overnight. By tomorrow morning, expect a sunny and calm day with highs in the mid 60s and overnight conditions will remain calm with lows in the lower 40s. These conditions will repeat until Wednesday when we could see the return of some rainy weather with highs reaching the lower 70s once more.