Comfortable Days Ahead

by Matt Breland

The sunshine has returned on this Sunday! We will continue to see clear and sunny skies for this afternoon. Highs will be in the comfortable mid 60s and winds will remain out of the north at 10 mph, so a little cooler in those breezes.

Overnight we will possibly dip into the upper 30s with mostly calm conditions. Tomorrow on Monday to start off the work week we will stay sunny and highs will stay in the mid 60s with clear skies into the night hours as well.

We start warming back up a little on Tuesday. Highs will get close to 70 but we still stay mostly sunny until that night when a few showers could pass by with just some brief rainfall. Wednesday will bring a return of warm weather with highs in the mid 70s, and cloudy skies here and there with the chances of showers becoming more likely later in the afternoon.