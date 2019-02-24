Safe From The Storm: Lightning

by Matt Breland

There is a vast amount of technology at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. They have a variety of ways they conduct research on severe weather and elaborate on how they can learn more about storm systems. To find out more about how the university is using its instruments to measure lightning, Meteorologist Matt Breland traveled to the campus to meet up with Shaina Wilburn, a friend and student studying lightning. Here they discussed methods of lightning safety and the latest research on it!