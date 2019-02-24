Vigil Marks Three Years Since Greg Gunn Death

by Justin Walker

Cars lined McElvy Street, family and friends gathered in a prayer circle, and memories of Greg Gunn came flooding back.

“I just remember my uncle as being a good man,” Gunn’s nephew Aaryn Jordan says. “He looked out for the community, he looked out for the kids in the community.”

“He just pointed me in the right direction,” Gunn’s sister Kimberly Gunn says. “He taught me to be something in life, and I really appreciated him for it.”

Monday is the third anniversary of the shooting death of Westside resident Greg Gunn by a Montgomery police officer. A vigil was held in his honor Sunday, marking the three years he’s been gone.

Gunn was shot and killed by Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith around 3 a.m. February 25th, 2016.

Gunn was walking home from a card game.

Authorities say Smith approached Gunn and the shooting happened following a confrontation.

Smith has since been charged with Gunn’s murder.

Brother Kenneth Gunn says the family does not hold any hate.

“We dont want no anger, no ill will toward policemen,” Kenneth says.

The family does, however, want justice and fairness.

“If you did wrong, own up to it,” Kenneth says. “And so we want justice, and we want it peacefully.”

The vigil gave friends a chance to share their support for the family.

Earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court denied Smith’s request for immunity from prosecution. The court did grant his request for a new judge and to move the trial out of Montgomery.

No decision so far about a location for the Gunn trial.