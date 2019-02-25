A Dry And Mild Start To The Week

by Ben Lang

Cooler air returned to the area overnight, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s for most locations. Temperatures quickly warm this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The sky remains mostly sunny today. Temperatures fall into the 50s this evening and 40s overnight. Some clouds will pass overhead, but no rain is expected. Tuesday morning starts partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. By Tuesday afternoon, highs warm into the 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but Tuesday should be another dry day.

Rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday. Wednesday morning starts off mostly cloudy and milder with temperatures in the 50s. Some showers may be around early Wednesday morning, and we’ll see showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures still manage to reach the low 70s despite an otherwise mostly cloudy sky.

Rain looks a bit more widespread Thursday and Friday. Some thunderstorms are also possible, especially Friday. The forecast still looks unsettled this weekend, with at least slight chances to see rain over the weekend. Cooler air could also return Sunday and Monday, with highs forecast in the 50s both days. Saturday and Sunday night lows may fall into the 30s.