Dry Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

The dry weather continues for Monday and Tuesday as the days will feature ample sunshine. Highs today will be in the mid 60s, while temps closer to 70 are expected Tuesday. Clouds should begin to increase late Tuesday as moisture levels begin to rise.

SHOWERS RETURN: Wednesday through Friday will feature more clouds than sun as scattered showers return to the forecast. During this time frame, several waves of energy will work across the area and will cause these showers, nothing especially heavy, but we will see scattered showers on a daily basis across the area. Temperatures should be mild with highs in the 70s, with overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The first weekend in March looks to feature a trend towards cooler temperatures. A front should move through the area late Friday night or early Saturday and bring with it cooler, weather. Highs next weekend will be in the lower and mid 60s, while lows will be back in the 30s by early Sunday morning.

Have a great day!

Ryan