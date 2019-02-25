Final Preps for Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee Underway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in set to kick-off this week in Selma — and organizers say this year’s event — could be one of the best ever.

Former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — will attend this year’s event.

Clinton will speak — and be honored at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast.

Jubilee organizers say four 2020 presidential candidates — will also be attending the breakfast.

They include — Senator Bernie Sanders — Senator Cory Booker — Senator Sherrod Brown — and former San Antonio mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

“Then you have all of the civil rights people. You have Martin Luther King III, you have Rev. Jesse Jackson, you have Rev. William Barber, who has become the most powerful leader in civil rights at this time,” said event Co-coordinator Hank Sanders.

“It’s just going to be the most powerful breakfast that we have ever had.”

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery marches and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.