Gov. Kay Ivey Expected to Announce Plan to Hike Gas Tax

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to announce a gas tax proposal this week as infrastructure improvement takes center stage in this year’s legislative session. Ivey is planning to make her announcement Wednesday in Maplesville.

A proposed gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction is expected to be among the top issues in the legislative session that begins next Tuesday.

In her inaugural address last month, Ivey said Alabama must improve infrastructure to compete in a 21st century global economy.

The gas tax was last raised in 1992.

