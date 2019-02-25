Montgomery County Arrests: February 18-24

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/36 Lapiffany Baker Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Assault I & Burglary III

2/36 Jeffery Ballard Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

3/36 Chauncey Benson Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 1st & Parole Violation

4/36 Milton Bethune, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance

5/36 Janecia Bivens Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts), Robbery 2nd, & Speeding Less than 25MPH



6/36 Marques Bly Arrest Date: 2/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol

7/36 Shonquita Carter

8/36 Emanuel Chisolm Arrest Date: Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts) & Possession of Controlled Substance Charge(s):

9/36 Dana Daniels-Manning Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

10/36 Darius Davidson Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



11/36 James Davis Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

12/36 Donzel Fussell Arrest Date: 02/23/19 Charge(s): Hold for Bureau of Prisons

13/36 Marina Gravitt Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

14/36 Johnny Hall Arrest Date: 02/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st

15/36 Preston Hill Arrest Date: 02/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



16/36 Tymothy Jackson Arrest Date: 02/22/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Theft of Property 1st

17/36 Leonard Johnson Arrest Date: 2/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st

18/36 Marquez Jones Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building (2 counts)

19/36 Katherine Leathers Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

20/36 Charles Lynn, III Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary II



21/36 Jessica Mathers Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Tampering with Evidence ,

22/36 Clarence McCall Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

23/36 Andre McCray Arrest Date: 2/18/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

24/36 Latisha Miller Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Theft of Property 3rd

25/36 Freddie Moss Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/36 John Parhams Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband, Theft of Property by Deception, & unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

27/36 Carlorome Pine Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & On Loan from DOC

28/36 Reco Rainer Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

29/36 Gerrod Scott Arrest Date: 2/22/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault (2 counts)

30/36 Kimberly Shearer Arrest Date: 2/22/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Stolen Property



31/36 Trikonis Thomas, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

32/36 Nealson Thompson Arrest Date: 2/22/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (2 counts)

33/36 Joshua Thrasher Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary II & III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance (2 counts), & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

34/36 Alcus Tolliver Arrest Date: 02/21/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-False Identify & Receiving Stolen Property 3rd (2 counts)

35/36 Monica Ward Arrest Date: 02/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



36/36 Robert Wardell, Jr. Arrest Date: 02/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court









































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 18-24, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.