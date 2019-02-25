Montgomery County Arrests: February 18-24 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Feb 25, 2019 5:27 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/36Lapiffany Baker Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Assault I & Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 2/36Jeffery Ballard Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 3/36Chauncey Benson Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 1st & Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/36Milton Bethune, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 5/36Janecia Bivens Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts), Robbery 2nd, & Speeding Less than 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 6/36Marques Bly Arrest Date: 2/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 7/36Shonquita Carter Show Caption Hide Caption 8/36Emanuel Chisolm Arrest Date: Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts) & Possession of Controlled Substance Charge(s): Show Caption Hide Caption 9/36Dana Daniels-Manning Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/36Darius Davidson Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 11/36James Davis Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 12/36Donzel Fussell Arrest Date: 02/23/19 Charge(s): Hold for Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 13/36Marina Gravitt Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 14/36Johnny Hall Arrest Date: 02/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 15/36Preston Hill Arrest Date: 02/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 16/36Tymothy Jackson Arrest Date: 02/22/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 17/36Leonard Johnson Arrest Date: 2/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/36Marquez Jones Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 19/36Katherine Leathers Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 20/36Charles Lynn, III Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary II Show Caption Hide Caption 21/36Jessica Mathers Arrest Date: 2/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Tampering with Evidence , Show Caption Hide Caption 22/36Clarence McCall Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/36Andre McCray Arrest Date: 2/18/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/36Latisha Miller Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 25/36Freddie Moss Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 26/36John Parhams Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband, Theft of Property by Deception, & unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 27/36Carlorome Pine Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 28/36Reco Rainer Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 29/36Gerrod Scott Arrest Date: 2/22/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 30/36Kimberly Shearer Arrest Date: 2/22/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 31/36Trikonis Thomas, Jr. Arrest Date: 2/20/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 32/36Nealson Thompson Arrest Date: 2/22/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/36Joshua Thrasher Arrest Date: 2/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary II & III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance (2 counts), & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 34/36Alcus Tolliver Arrest Date: 02/21/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-False Identify & Receiving Stolen Property 3rd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 35/36Monica Ward Arrest Date: 02/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 36/36Robert Wardell, Jr. Arrest Date: 02/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 18-24, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.