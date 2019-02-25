State Auditor Jim Zeigler Speaks to Wetumpka Residents on Plan Z – His Plan to Fund Alabama’s Infrastructures

by Danielle Wallace

Governor Kay Ivey is expected to make a big announcement this week on a proposal to raise the state’s gas tax. But State Auditor Jim Zeigler is still standing by Plan Z , which is thinks is a better alternative.

It’s no secret that many of Alabama’s roads and bridges are in desperate need of repair. But a possible hike in gas tax is what State Auditor Jim Zeigler does not want. He says $63.5 million being diverted from the highway fund.

“That’s been over $300 million since it started and we need to stop that. Stop taking from Peter to pay Paul and use highway funds for highways.”

That is why he is educating people on Plan Z – his own solution to help improve Alabama’s infrastructure. One option – to pay for 20 year bond issue for infrastructure or use the $63.5 million as the state’s matching share that could provide $1.9 billion in highway funds.

“When you divert away $300 million that’s supposed to be used for highway funds – it’s hard to come back and say “We don’t have enough highway funds. They need to stop the leakage,” says Zeigler.

Some people are already on-board with Zeigler’s Plan. Now, Zeigler is just waiting for lawmakers and Governor Kay Ivey.

“We are taxed enough I believe. The gas prices are going down, they’re going to come right back up and that tax is extra taxes. It would be an even harder burden to bear,” says Zeigler.

There will be a rally on Saturday March 2nd on the capitol steps for Zeigler’s proposed Plan Z. It is scheduled to start at noon.