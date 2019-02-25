Trending Warmer Again

by Shane Butler

Temperatures will be trending warming as we progress through the week. Daytime highs return to the 70s and overnight lows only fall into the 50s. Moisture increases and this will lead to a chance for showers each day. Our rain chances increase and a few t-storms are possible later this week. The chance for rain lingers through the weekend into early next week. Much colder air will make a return and we could see morning temps at or below freezing during next week. Looks like old man winter isn’t ready to leave us just yet.