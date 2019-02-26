Mainly Dry Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Most locations will stay dry today, but we can’t completely rule out a stray shower across South Alabama. Today will feature more clouds than sun and highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

RAIN RETURNS: Wednesday through Friday will feature more clouds than sun as the threat of rain returns to the state. A few showers are possible Wednesday, nothing too heavy or widespread, with a high in the lower 70s. Showers will be a bit more numerous Thursday and Friday, and a few thunderstorms are certainly possible these two days as the air becomes unstable. There should be enough instability to support strong storms, but the surface and upper air features you need for severe storms, for now, don’t look overly impressive. That could always change, of course, so we will be watching things in coming days. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s, while upper 70s return on Friday. Rain amounts will be in the 1-2 inch range these three days, so for now we don’t expect any flooding issues.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures for the first weekend in March will be trending much cooler. A front will move through the area late Friday night or early Saturday; showers and storms will end during the day Saturday. We expect a clearing sky and cooler temperatures to follow the front. Then for Sunday, the models bring moisture back quickly so we will see some scattered showers and Sunday will be much cooler a high only in the 50s. The threat for scattered showers looks to continue into early next week as well.

Have a great day!

Ryan