Montgomery City Officials and MPS Superintendent Share the Latest in Lee High School Shooting

by Danielle Wallace

There is still no word on what charges will be filed in connection to the shooting at Lee High School Tuesday, that left a 17-year-old student injured.

The shooting happened inside the school’s gym and authorities say it was not random.

After hours of waiting, parents were finally reunited with their children following a shooting that left a Lee High School student injured.

“I mean when a shooting happens at a school -it could be any of our kids you know and I hope they’re more safety protocols will be in place so this doesn’t happen again at this school,” says Latoya Love.

“We’re good for now, but I don’t want it to end right here. We need to make sure it’s continued engagement like we had today and involvement,” says Marche Johnson.

Minutes after the shooting, officers say multiple agencies were on the scene securing the area, going from classroom to classroom, making sure students were safe. Officers say the process lasted several hours.

“We were in the school. We had your kids, and we were making sure they were safe. Mps was making sure your children were safe,” says Special Operations Chief, Scott Tatum of the Montgomery Police Department.

“It’s the safest way because you never know who is going to pick up your child out of your school so they’re trying to safeguard everything,” says Gloria Spugh.

But there are still questions, as to how a gun got in the school.

“They all go through the metal detector when they go to school. Now what happens after that is something we really need to look at and evaluate,” says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

But one student sees it differently.

“They do not check our bags at all. We come through the door. They just scan. They don’t check nothing,” says McKenzie Hardin.

“Apparently what is happening, is not being enforced like it should be – strictly enforced,” says Johnson.

Right now, authorities have not confirmed whether the suspected shooter is also a Lee High School student.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says counselors will be on campus Wednesday at the school to speak to students about the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officers interviewed 30 students who may have witnessed the shooting.