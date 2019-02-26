Parents React to Lee High School Shooting

by Andrew James

As the news broke of the shooting at Lee High School, parents rushed to the school to make sure their students were safe. Many were unable to see the students for hours.

Parents waited across the street from Lee High School for hours for the students to be released. Many texted and called their children as the school remained on lockdown. While they knew their students were safe, hearing how scared they were only made parents more anxious. Many gathered in prayer as they waited for students to be released. Here’s what some parents say their students witnessed in the school.

“He said bullets were flying everywhere and he ducked because he heard something across his ear,” shared one parent.

“You get a phone call saying they’re shooting up the school and you got 2 kids in there, is one of my kids an innocent bystander, you never know,” explained Joanna Mitchell.

NEW: Parents are now being let in to check their students out at Lee High School. @ALNewsNetwork pic.twitter.com/vV4seZaJ63 — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) February 26, 2019

Montgomery Police updated parents regularly while they waited for the lockdown to be lifted. Police say students needed to stay in place as they started their investigation.