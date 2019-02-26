Showers, Storms, And Warm Weather Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a mix of sun and clouds today. Radar still shows spotty light showers falling in south Alabama, though very dry air near the surface is likely limiting how much rain is actually reaching the ground. We’ll have a small chance for spotty showers this evening and overnight. High temperatures range from the upper 60s north to low 70s south. This evening looks mild, with temperatures still near 60° at 9PM. Overnight low temperatures only fall into the 50s.

Expect some cloudiness to begin Wednesday. Some scattered showers may also welcome us hump day morning. Wednesday doesn’t look like a washout, and we could even see some sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures warm into the 70s again. Wednesday night stays mild with lows near 60°.

A better chance for rain and even some storms returns Thursday as a warm front lifts into the state from the gulf of Mexico. The front stalls out and becomes stationary somewhere across the state, and that means a higher coverage of rain for Friday as well. Temperatures continue to stay on the warm side through the remainder of the week, with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll likely see rain at some point this weekend. Timing is in question though, because the GFS and European models show one day of rain and one dry day- just on opposite days. It appears we’ll begin our first week of March on a cooler note. Temperatures may only warm into the 50s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s.