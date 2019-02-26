Student Shot Inside Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the scene of breaking news. A student has been shot inside Lee High School in Montgomery.

The shooting happened late this morning in the gym area of the school. Montgomery police say a 17-year-old male student was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his parents have been notified.

Police say a suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

Police say Lee High School will remain on lockdown. Parents have been rushing to the school. Police are keeping parents across the street from campus.

Police say they will be providing further updates on the scene.

