Alabama State University Discusses Excessive Police Force

by Danielle Wallace

Police brutality has been a pressing topic across the country, that many are concerned about.

Dr. Loretta Prater of Tennessee is making sure others understand the horrors behind it. Her book “Excessive Use of Force,” highlights her struggles following the death of her son Leslie Prater.

“I am a mother of the movement. My son was killed in 2004 – unarmed by a police in Chattanooga, Tennessee. I have joined that group unwillingly because I would certainly like for my son to be alive as other mothers feel the same way,” says Dr. Loretta Prater.

Prater joined representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative to talk to students about her social justice initiative and also mass incarceration in the country.

“This is a public health crisis. Black and brown people are being. Disproportionately and women are being disproportionately negatively impacted,” says Dr. Dee Lisa Cothran of Alabama State University.

The conversation has encouraged some students like Najah Buck to take action and get involved in their community.

“I just want to learn. I just want to learn why this problem black people and how I as a student can change that,” says Buck.

Prater says, she feels that some people do not believe that police brutality is a real issue. But she simply wants her voice heard instead of sitting silent.

“We do have some good police officers, some good departments, but there are some that are not doing the jobs they were employed to do and in fact are being lawless instead of helping the situation in terms of being lawful,” says Prater.