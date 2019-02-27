Chris Tucker Added to List of Attendees for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by Alabama News Network Staff

World-famous actor and comedian Chris Tucker will be at the 2019 Freedom Flame Awards this Saturday night in Selma and will also be participating in the 2019 March from Brown Chapel across the Bridge on Sunday, March 3rd.

“We are excited that major motion picture star and world-famous comedian Chris Tucker will be taking part in this year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee,” said former Senator Hank Sanders, a co-founder of the Jubilee and one of the Jubilee’s organizers.

National Bridge Crossing Jubilee Coordinator Faya Toure said: “Chris Tucker will be at this year’s Freedom Flame Awards Gala, which also includes baseball great Hank Aaron; Rachel Robinson, the widow of baseball legend Jackie Robinson; founder and CEO of National Cares Mentoring Movement and Editor-in-Chief Emerita of Essence magazine Susan L. Taylor; Mrs. Lillian Gregory, who was arrested in Selma in the 60s while she was pregnant with twins and is the widow of Dick Gregory; activist, author and mother of Eric Garner, Gwen Carr; author Lynda Blackmon Lowery, who wrote a book detailing her experiences as a child in the Selma-to-Montgomery March; activist and one of the exonerated Central Park Five Yusef Salaam; and more.

“We are so excited to have such a phenomenal group of people participating in the Freedom Flame awards and all the Jubilee events!” Toure said. The 2019 Freedom Flame Awards are this Saturday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. at the Selma Convention Center 211 Washington Street.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee gets underway tomorrow, Thursday, February 28th, with a 1:00 p.m. musical on the life of legendary comedian and Civil Rights icon Dick Gregory presented by his daughter, Ayanna Gregory, at Wallace Community College Selma.

Tomorrow evening on Thursday, February 28th, at 7:00 p.m., there will be an Old Fashion Mass Meeting with Reverend Jamal Bryant, of Atlanta and formerly of Baltimore, at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 1431 Broad Street. Tabernacle was the site of the first mass meeting in the Selma Voting Rights Movement of the 60s.

“There are 40-50 events during the Jubilee, most of which are free to the public, from Thursday, February 28th, through Sunday, March 3rd. Each day we learn of more people coming to be a part of the 2019 Bridge Crossing Jubilee,” said Sanders. “This promises to be our most power-packed and event-filled Jubilee yet!”