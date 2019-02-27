Four Students Arrested Following Shooting at Lee High School Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is an Alabama News Network Update: Montgomery police say they have arrested a total of four suspects in the Lee High School shooting.

Police say all are students and will be charged with having a gun on school property. Police say one, who is the suspected shooter, will be charged with attempted murder.

A 17-year-old male student was shot late yesterday morning in the gym area in the school. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Montgomery police say they will release more details about the case soon. Stay with Alabama News Network for further updates.