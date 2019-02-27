Heart Walk Will Raise Awareness for Cardiovascular Diseases, Healthier Lifestyle

by Justin Walker

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, heart disease is the single leading cause of death in Alabama.

For people like Pike County resident Judy Tillery, raising awareness for heart disease hits a little closer to home.

“I’ve had one brother pass away by the age of 55 from heart attack,” Tillery says. “Two of my brothers and my sister have had triple by-passes already.”

She’s not the only one. Alabama is one of the worst states where residents suffer from cardiovascular diseases.

That’s why the Pike County Heart Association is raising awareness for prevention through its annual Pike County Heart Walk.

“Our theme this year is “A Healthy Heart is a Happy Heart,” co-chair of the 2019 Heart Walk Teresa Doty says. She says there are little things we can do to help prevent heart disease.

“It’s very important to maintain your health throughout your life with exercise, and proper diet.”

This year’s walk will feature entertainment and information on maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

“It’s a chance to get educated,” Tillery says. “There’ll be pamphlets there; there’ll speakers there, and people to talk to you about maintaining a healthier life.”

Organizers are hoping the event will caution walkers to watch for warning signs that are associated with cardiovascular disease.

“People will have symptoms and they’ll think “oh its nothing,” and blow it off,” co-chair Tracey Davis says.

She says if you’re experiencing chest pains or other symptoms, its better to get them checked out.

The 2019 Pike County Heart Walk will run from 5 to 7 pm Thursday at the Troy Parks and Recreation Center. All are invited to attend. All proceeds raised will go to the American Heart Association.