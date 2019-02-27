Man Driving Under the Influence Charged with Murder in Crash Where 7-Year-Old Died

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man with murder and assault in a Feb. 17 crash that resulted in the death of Maylia Mejia,7, of Montgomery and serious injuries to two other juvenile passengers.

MPD charged Bernardino Mejia, 46, after he was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash while operating a Chrysler Town & Country minivan. Mejia was taken into custody Feb. 26 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

After charging Mejia, MPD placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $120,000 bond.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, at about 6:48 p.m. Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Buckboard Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country Van and a 2004 Toyota Camry. One of the passengers of the Chrysler van, Maylia Mejia, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced dead. The driver and three other passengers in the Chrysler sustained non-

life-threatening injuries, as did the sole occupant and driver of the Toyota.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Chrysler was attempting to turn left onto Buckboard Road southbound from the Eastern Boulevard when it was struck by the Toyota, which was traveling north on the Eastern Boulevard.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.