Mild Temperatures & Increasing Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

Today through Friday will feature more clouds than sun as the threat of rain returns to the state. A few showers and perhaps a few storms, nothing too heavy or widespread, are possible today with high close to 75°. Showers and storms will become more numerous Thursday with an upper-level feature working across the state and a few strong storms are possible over the southern half of Alabama where the SPC has “marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe storms defined for Thursday. The weather stays mild with a high once again close to 70°.

For Friday, a few showers and storms are possible, but for now it looks like these will be pretty widely scattered across the area. Friday’s highs will climb into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Still a lot of uncertainty when it come to the weekend as the global models still differ quite a bit. The GFS has rain and storms moving through Saturday with a front, while the European is a bit slower and has the rain and storms coming through Sunday with the front. For now we will go with the European and are forecasting a mostly cloudy Saturday, with a few scattered showers. It will remain mild with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday looks wet and as an Arctic front passes through the state; temperatures could very well fall from the upper 60 through the 50s during the day. Also, there could be a few strong storms mixed in the forecast this weekend as well. Again, forecast confidence remains low and this forecast could easily change as we get closer to the weekend.

