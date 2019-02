by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation in connection to the death of an adult male. The male’s body was discovered Sunday, Feb. 24, in the 3000 block of Michigan Court. MPD began investigating the death of Kendrick Campbell, 27, as a homicide after forensics evaluation determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to Michigan Court about 5:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a deceased subject. At the scene, they located the victim, who had sustained what appeared to be a blunt-force injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of Campbell’s death initially were unknown. MPD’s investigation, however, identified Campbell as the driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash that occurred about 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, on Jackson Ferry Road at the intersection of Smith Street. Campbell fled the scene of that crash on foot, to later be found dead on Michigan Court.

The investigation and forensics evaluation determined that the victim’s blunt-force injury resulted from the traffic crash, and that he also had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

MPD is continuing to investigate Campbell’s death. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.