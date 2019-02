by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates the Selma Voting Rights Movement of 1965.

Part two of the movement continues in Selma more than 50 years later.

The Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth and Reconciliation teaches the principles of non-violence used by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The center hosts two training sessions each year.

The spring session is held around the time of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Another session is held during the summer.

Civil rights activist Dr. Bernard Lafayette is a center founder.

“This organization represents the continuation of what Martin Luther King said, his last words to me, institutionalize and internationalize. So, this, Selma 2.0 means the second resurrection of the Selma Movement,” said Lafayette.

For more information about the center — you can go to www.SelmaCNTR.org.