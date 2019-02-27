Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We creep toward the upcoming weekend with an active weather pattern establishing itself over the area. Several rounds of rain and storms will be possible through Sunday. A few storms could be strong to severe Friday and again on Sunday. Temps during this time will remain fairly warm. Daytime highs will manage low to mid 70s with overnight lows only falling into the 50s. A significant drop in temps is looking likely for next week. After Sunday’s storms, a clear and much colder air mass returns to the deep south. Temps may only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs while overnight lows head into the upper 20s to lower 30s. This should be quite a shock to the system after feeling spring-like warmth over the last several days.