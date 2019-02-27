Spotty Showers Today; Rain and Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another mild start in central and south Alabama. Temperatures should warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, though we’ll likely remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Isolated showers are possible at times, but most locations remain dry. Temperatures don’t fall much this evening or overnight, with lows near 60°. We’ll likely see rain and even a few storms late overnight as a cold front nears the area.

Thursday begins with rain and storms for some and an otherwise cloudy sky. Rain and storms continue at times throughout the day, though we’ll keep the warm weather going with high temperatures warming into the 70s. The front may briefly clear the area early Friday morning, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s/low 50s. We’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky through the remainder of the day, with showers and storms possible for the afternoon.

We’ll deal with rain and storms at times this weekend too. A front rolls our way either later Saturday or Sunday. At this time, rain on Saturday looks more scattered in nature, while Sunday features a more widespread rain and storm event with the front rolling through. At this time, severe weather is not expected this weekend. Temperatures take a tumble behind that front, setting up a cool first week of March.

We may have a few lingering showers early next week, though the area will be mainly dry through Wednesday. The big story is the much cooler weather. High temperatures next Monday through Wednesday only warm into the 50s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s and possibly even the 20s a couple nights. Don’t pack up the winter clothes just yet!