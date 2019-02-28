Bridge Crossing Jubilee Provides Economic Boost in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 54th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is set to kickoff in Selma. It’s the city’s single biggest tourism event and it provides a big boost to the local economy each year.

Hotels around the city are booked solid through the rest of the week.DeAnna Dawson is the general manager at Holiday Inn Express & Suites. She says the Jubilee is good for business. Dawson says occupied hotel rooms also benefit the community because of the lodging tax.

“That’s money that they can put back into the community so you can keep tourist business coming in. So, you want to create those opportunities so that tourists come in and they want to come here.”

Jubilee events officially kick off Thursday night with a mass meeting at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the site of the first mass meeting.