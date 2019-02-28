Golden Apple: Angela Quinney

by Matt Breland

At Marengo Elementary School, Angela Quinney, teaches third grade. She provides a fun and exciting learning environment for all of her students. Each one of them praises her for being nice, thoughtful, and helpful in the classroom. She makes an effort to keep her students learning experience first and tries to make each of them feel at home.

