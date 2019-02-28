Man Charged with Death of Man Found Dead on Michigan Court

MPD charged Justin Webster, 28, with one count of manslaughter after he was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Following his arrest, Webster was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond due to a parole revocation.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to Michigan Court at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, after receiving a report of a subject deceased. Upon arrival, they located Campbell, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, which was determined by forensic evaluation.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the area of North Pass Road and was the result of an argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.