Montgomery Mayor Discusses School Security

by Andrew James

Montgomery city leaders are opening up about how they believe the guns made it onto campus at Lee High School Tuesday and what policies may need to change.

“Shame on us, shame on our system where we have not had better things in place,” shared Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Montgomery Public School officials say that metal detectors were in use the day of the shooting. Strange says all security measures must be followed.

“Make sure that we secure the doors, to make sure that everybody gets to go through the metal detectors, to make sure that the doors are in fact locked,” he explained.

Security policies are now under review, but Mayor Strange says the new Star Watch system the city unveiled just weeks ago showed its worth in investigations Tuesday. He recognized first responders and investigators who played a major role in the investigation.

“We were able to go through, frame by frame video footage, and nail down what exactly happened,” said Cpl. DJ Lowe of the Montgomery Police Department.

The Star Watch technology on display and leading to the arrests of 4 students less than 24 hours after the shooting. Cpl. DJ Lowe says video is some of the strongest evidence for police.

“We had plenty of it, we had a lot to review and we stayed there pretty late trying to go through frame by frame, every camera that we could possibly find,” he added.

City leaders say parents must be responsible for their kids and make sure their kids do not have access to guns.