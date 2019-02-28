Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Hollon’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Feb 28, 2019 11:57 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Hollon’s Kindergarten class at Dalraida Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Traffic Advisory State Prison Search for Contraband Non-Violence Training Leads into Bridge Crossing J... Governor Ivey Proposes 10 Cent Fuel Tax Hike