Multiple Drug Arrests Made in Alexander City

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 LAGORI MCCAIN, 24

2/4 CALVIN KING, 34

3/4 RACHAEL HAYNES, 28

4/4 TIMOTHY PENNINGTON, 45







On February 24, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force received information about an individual attempting to sell illegal narcotics near a local business on Hwy 22 in Alexander City. Investigators were able to pull up video footage from surveillance cameras and identify him. The information was passed on to patrol officers, who later made contact and arrested the suspect with 11 Xanax pills and $682 in cash.

Lagori McCain, 24, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.

On February 26, Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Thomas Road in Alexander City. The search warrant developed after investigators followed up on information of narcotics being delivered through the mail. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and approximately 906 grams of marijuana, digital scales and baggies were seized.

Calvin King, 34, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Later the same day, the Task Force responded to the area of McBride Loop in Jackson Gap, where Probation Officers were conducting a compliance check of a probationer. Investigators arrived and found methamphetamine and suboxone in plain view.

Timothy Pennington, 45, and Rachael Haynes, 28, both of Jackson Gap, were arrested and charged with: two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation of the illegal trafficking, distribution and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.