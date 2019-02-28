Rain, Storms, And Mild Temps Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a rude awakening for some this morning with a widespread round of rain and storms moving through central and south Alabama. For the moment, the overall coverage of rain is low in the south half of Alabama. We’ll likely see scattered to numerous showers and storms re-develop this afternoon and evening while a cold front remains just to our northwest. Temperatures warm into the 70s for most locations this afternoon. We’ll likely see more rain and storms overnight, with temperatures falling into the 50s to around 60°.

Expect at least scattered showers around early Friday morning. The cold front washes out in central Alabama, so we’ll keep at least the chance for scattered showers and storms through the day. Temperatures likely still manage to warm into the 70s Friday afternoon. Friday night looks cloudy and mild with just isolated showers and lows near 60°.

More rain and storms are likely over the weekend. The better chance for rain and storms appears to be Sunday. Some of those could be strong to severe as a significant storm system takes shape to our west. We’ll keep a close eye on that system- details are difficult to work out this far in advance.

A strong cold front ends the rain and storms by late Sunday. That sets up a very cold first week of March. High temperatures won’t warm above the 50s next Monday through Thursday, and low temperatures fall below freezing some nights next week. On the bright side, most days feature sunshine and dry weather.