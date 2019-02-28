Rain & Storms in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Above average temperatures will continue these two days and our Thursday will be a mainly cloudy day with occasional showers and thunderstorms. The most widespread rain today will come during the morning hours, and the high will be in the 70s this afternoon. On Friday, the showers look to thin out some and should be more widely scattered. It will remain a mainly cloudy day and afternoon highs should be in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For now, we are forecasting Saturday to continue to be mostly cloudy and mild with the risk for a few passing showers; the high will be in the 70s. Then on Sunday, rain and storms will become more widespread ahead of an approaching Arctic front. The models are showing a warm, unstable air mass in place with the possibility for strong, maybe even severe thunderstorms across portions of Alabama. We will continue to monitor the trends in the coming days, and for now our forecast will be a stormier solution for Sunday. Rain amounts over the weekend will be in the 1 inch range for most of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Drier and much colder Arctic air will move into the state behind the front. For the first half of the week, highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday through Wednesday, with lows looking to fall below freezing a couple of morning with some 20s back in the forecast. Temperatures moderate late in the week, and a few showers are possible by Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryan