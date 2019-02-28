Selma Mayor Holds Inaugural Mayors Broadband Conference

by Jerome Jones

Broadband connectivity is critical to a city or town’s infrastructure. That is why Selma Mayor Darrio Melton hosted a broadband conference with mayors from towns around the black belt.

The city if Selma already has broadband connectivity and wireless internet downtown. Melton says he wants to expand that beyond downtown. “We’re talking about expanding neighborhoods, businesses, retail, education, and also health care services.”

The conference was an effort to share the technologies being used in Selma with other cities and towns, in hopes that it can be the framework for them to expand their broadband networks.

“Hopefully we’ll be known as the bridge to the future as we connect these different counties and cities to have the type of technology that we have here in Selma.”