Sentencing set in nearly $2M Opelika scam

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man who pleaded guilty to scamming Opelika for nearly $2 million is due in federal court to find out how long he will go to prison.

A judge scheduled sentencing for 43-year-old Kyle Sandler for Thursday morning in Montgomery.

Sandler moved to Opelika in 2011 and later opened a business incubator called the Round House. He pleaded guilty last year to fraud for taking about $1.9 million from more than 50 investors.

Sandler told The Associated Press he falsely portrayed himself as a one-time Google executive and acted out of greed.

Prosecutors are recommending a lighter sentence because Sandler cooperated with authorities. A defense lawyer says Sandler will probably get four to five years total. He still faces state charges.

