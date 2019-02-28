State Prison Search for Contraband

Multiple agencies are involved.

by Tim Lennox

State Prison officials have launched a sweep of the entire St. Clair Correctional Facility to find contraband materials. Several state agencies are involved in the operation. 300 Law Enforcement agents are taking part.



“Illegal contraband brought into our facilities poses a significant threat to the safety and well being of our correctional staff and it compromises public safety as a whole,” said Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “This joint operation demonstrates our department’s commitment to protecting those who serve on the frontlines in our correctional institutions, and it sends a powerful message to those who choose to break the law by introducing, accepting and/or using illegal contraband in our state prisons.”