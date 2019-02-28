Warm For Now

by Shane Butler

This rather mild weather pattern will be hanging around for a few more days. Temps will top out in the 70s with lows in the 50s. A west to east wind flow is bringing rounds of rain into the area and this continues through Sunday. It won’t rain all the time but we maintain a decent chance for rain through the latter half of the weekend. A frontal boundary moves into the region Sunday. We expect a line of rain/storms to work through the state. Some of the storms could be strong and even severe. The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The stormy weather departs and a much colder air mass replaces it. Daytime highs fall into the 50s and overnight lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Fortunately, this cold snap doesn’t stick around for long. Sunny and warmer temps return late week. Along with 70s will come the chance for showers and t-storms going into next weekend.