What Buyers Should Know About CBD Oil

by Danielle Wallace

Just before the start of 2019, Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill which made CBD oil legal across the country, including Alabama.

Since the bill’s passage, CBD products are popping up in stores, gas stations, and online. Although, CBD oil is considered beneficial, officials do warn you to be mindful of where you buy the products.

Pastey Hasley owner of “Your CBD Store” of Prattville is part of one of the biggest movements sweeping the U.S right now – CBD oil.

“A lot of our customers come back and say that they have greatly benefited chronic pain,” says Hasley.

The oil is from industrial hemp and can be consumed in a number of different ways: skin care products, edibles, pet products or liquid supplements.

“I use a tincture twice a day and their lip balm is amazing,” says Hasley.

Hasley’s store is affiliated with SunFlora-a Tampa Florida company with 180 stores nationwide.

“Every step through the process is tested the finished product to a third party independent lab,” says Hasley.

But Barry Matson of the Alabama District Attorney’s association says “buyer beware.”

“Doctors across the state are concerned about it,” says Matson.

Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health issued a warning to avoid untested and unregulated products that claim to be CBD products, after more than 50 people in Utah became ill from using products with synthetic CBD. Matson says, there are also issues in some Alabama stores.

“Law enforcement has gone in and purchased those products and submitted them for testing. Our state laboratory has shown that sometimes those products contain illegal synthetic drugs,” says Matson.

Matson says the product could have more than the legal .3 percent of THC or nothing at all, ripping off the consumer.

“I’m talking about 4 gummies being sold for $60 in a gas station,” says Matson.

One thing Matson and Hasley agree on is you need to do research before taking CBD.

“To make sure that it’s a high quality product and there’s not anything in it that you don’t want to be in it,” says Hasley.

Right now, there are no regulations on CBD by the food and drug administration.

If you are caught selling CBD oil products with a synthetic controlled substance or an excessive amount of THC in Alabama, you could face a Class-B felony, punishable for 2 to 20 years in prison.