$4.1 Million Project to Stop Pedestrian/car Accidents on The Southern Boulevard in Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

The state is going to add crosswalks and electronic crossing signs on a stretch of the Southern Boulevard where there have been multiple pedestrian accidents. They’ll also add sidewalks on both sides of the boulevard near I-65 and Davenport Drive.

In the most recent year for which the state has statistics, 2016, there were 122 pedestrian fatalities statewide.

A news release from the Department of Transportation outlines the changes:

Pedestrian Improvements

Modify existing signals at Interstate 65 North ramps and Davenport Drive to include pedestrian crossings,

Install signalized pedestrian crossings at Arby’s and TA Truck Stop and Taco Bell and Greyhound bus station, and

Install sidewalks in both directions throughout the project limits.

Access Management

Install service road from Waffle House to Arby’s,

Install dedicated left turns into TA Truck Stop, Circle K, and Greyhound bus station, and

Install left turns and signalized U-Turns at Davenport Drive and Sassafras Circle.

Signs will be posted on that stretch of roadway near the Greyhound bus station starting on Monday.

Construction is expected to begin within two weeks after that. Lane closures will be allowed Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.