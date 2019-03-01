Cloudy Weekend Ahead

by Matt Breland

We are starting this Friday morning off with cloudy skies and few showers. As the day goes on temperatures will reach the lower 70s and skies will remain overcast with a few isolated showers still around. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and a brief shower will be possible.

Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and rain chances increasing during the afternoon. So a few small showers can be expected during the day and by night skies will still stay cloudy.

Sunday will be a stormy afternoon with stronger thunderstorms occurring in the afternoon hours. A line of thunderstorms associated with a strong cold front will push through south and central Alabama that will include threats of strong winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes. By Sunday night we will see a dramatic temperature drop into the upper 30s. This front will keep our temperatures well below average for the upcoming week and clearer skies.